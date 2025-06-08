Prince William's cousin announces surprise engagement to rarely-seen boyfriend

Messages of congratulations have flooded in for Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin, Lady Marina Windsor, who announced her engagement on Sunday 8 June.

The royal took to Instagram to share her exciting news with her followers, writing: "'Very happy!" alongside a series of three photos showing off her engagement ring, snuggled up to her fiancé Nico Macauley.

Sister Amelia penned: "Yippeeee!" on the post, and many others wrote sweet messages like: "Congratulations!!! Very happy for you both," and: "Congratulations beautiful ring."

Congratulations to the happy couple

Marina's engagement ring

The ring appears to have an onyx gemstone in the middle, making it a unique and beautiful choice.

Marina posed to show off her gorgeous new ring

It was not revealed where the couple got engaged, but it appeared they celebrated with a meal out at a restaurant and with a glass of fizz at home.

While it is not known how long the couple have been together, they have been publicly linked since 2023.

The couple celebrated with a drink

It was a special date for the royal to announce her engagement to the world as it falls on her grandparents' wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Kent said 'I do' on 8 June 1961, in York, England.

In May, Marina went on a romantic trip to Connemara, West Ireland with her then-boyfriend, who works in cybersecurity. The pair appeared to enjoy walks along the rugged coastal paths, soaking in the scenery.

Passionate advocate

Marina has taken a keen interest in Princess Eugenie's Blue Marine Foundation and advocates for this on her social media accounts. She stepped out in support of OCEAN with David Attenborough and called it "an extraordinarily important and breathtaking film".