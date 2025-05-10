Princess Charlene's 'staggering' £250k engagement ring ranked most expensive

In terms of jewellery, no one does it better than the royal families – especially when it comes to engagement rings.
Many of Europe's princesses and queens received exceptionally lavish diamond rings upon their engagement, but one of them stands head and shoulders above all the others when it comes to price.
The jewellery experts at 77 Diamonds recently took a look at the rings of the women in the European royal families, ranking them from most to least expensive, and the results may shock you.
You may also like
Tobias Kormind, the co-founder, commented: "When European royals propose to their partners, they know that their every move is going to be scrutinised and discussed by the papers and the public, including the engagement ring."
He continued: "It appears that royals are split into two distinct categories when it comes to engagement ring selection. The first is a royal who wants a ring to reflect the long history and tradition of their family and the country's monarchy, with a piece that is often passed down from previous generations. Then we have the royals who opt for something altogether more contemporary, perhaps in a bid to appear thoroughly modern and in-keeping of the trends and the tastes of the time."
The jewellery expert concluded: "Whichever route they choose, the rings are always stunning in their design, be it classic or contemporary, and incredibly valuable."
Scroll down to see which European royals have the most expensive rings...
With an estimated value of £250,000, Princess Charlene's engagement ring features a pear-shaped diamond thought to be between five and six carats, with a platinum band, and it's the most expensive of the European queens' and princesses'.
When he asked for her hand in marriage, he presented her with a one-and-a-half-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, which has a central stone surrounded by rubies and an estimated value of £55,000.
7/8
Queen Silvia of Sweden
Queen Silvia, the wife of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, was presented with a family heirloom upon proposal: a two-carat single solitaire diamond engagement ring that supposedly belonged to his mother. It has an estimated value of £50,000.
Though the Swedish royal still wears her ring, she stacks it with her wedding band and a different diamond and ruby ring.