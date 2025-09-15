Skip to main contentSkip to footer
EXCLUSIVE: Tanya Moodie: After 2 divorces, I handle heartbreak differently at 53
Motherland star Tanya Moodie opens up about the realities of being single on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Tanya Moodie laughing on the red carpet at the rings of power premiere© Getty Images for Prime Video
Danielle Lawler
Danielle LawlerContributing Editor
2 minutes ago
In this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sponsored by Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, The Girlfriend and Motherland actress Tanya Moodie opens up about her career, fertility issues and dealing with relationship break-ups in midlife. Talking for the first time about her recent heartbreak, Tanya - who has also starred in Star Wars - revealed she dramatically split from her partner of eight years on Christmas Day. 

Ateh Jewel and Tanya Moodie smiling and cuddling in HELLO!'s podcast studio
Ateh Jewel and Tanya Moodie spoke openly about divorce on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Tanya, 53, who plays Meg in Motherland, says: "My last relationship ended very recently, basically Christmas day." Twice divorced prior to her most recent split, the actress says she has a whole different perspective on dealing with a breakup now she is in her 50s. Untangling a life they had built together, while finding a new home close to her 17-year-old daughter's school, was a "major life shift" that she feels has pushed her into a Second Act of her life.

Tanya Moodie looking into the distance in a black top© Getty Images
Tanya approaches heartbreak differently now she is in her 50s

"I feel like I'm starting afresh," she says. "It's not just the life shifts that have made me go 'This is a second act,' it's how I've been recovering that I've noticed is different. Normally, when I'd have these big upheavals my attitude was, 'Right, dust yourself off and get back on the horse,' and then I would enter into another monogamous situation. But this time around, I am reacting differently. I think I'm done doing things the way I always did before. 

Listen to the Second Act podcast now on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Youtube.

 

