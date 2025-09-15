EXCLUSIVE: Tanya Moodie: After 2 divorces, I handle heartbreak differently at 53

In this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sponsored by Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, The Girlfriend and Motherland actress Tanya Moodie opens up about her career, fertility issues and dealing with relationship break-ups in midlife. Talking for the first time about her recent heartbreak, Tanya - who has also starred in Star Wars - revealed she dramatically split from her partner of eight years on Christmas Day.

Ateh Jewel and Tanya Moodie spoke openly about divorce on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Tanya, 53, who plays Meg in Motherland, says: "My last relationship ended very recently, basically Christmas day." Twice divorced prior to her most recent split, the actress says she has a whole different perspective on dealing with a breakup now she is in her 50s. Untangling a life they had built together, while finding a new home close to her 17-year-old daughter's school, was a "major life shift" that she feels has pushed her into a Second Act of her life.

© Getty Images Tanya approaches heartbreak differently now she is in her 50s

"I feel like I'm starting afresh," she says. "It's not just the life shifts that have made me go 'This is a second act,' it's how I've been recovering that I've noticed is different. Normally, when I'd have these big upheavals my attitude was, 'Right, dust yourself off and get back on the horse,' and then I would enter into another monogamous situation. But this time around, I am reacting differently. I think I'm done doing things the way I always did before.

