I'm having the best sex of my life at 67 – here's why

In this week’s episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast sponsored by Gold Collagen, author Kathy Lette, known for her sharp, witty novels, including How to Kill Your Husband and The Revenge Club, opens up about dating a younger man, her 'devastating' divorce and the joys of being in her 60s.

After spending a lifetime stirring up controversy, Kathy says she has no intention of slowing down in her sixth decade. "It's the best time of a woman's life, without doubt," the 67-year-old says. "You've got more confidence and no longer care what people think. You also have the best sex in your life, because you're comfortable in your own skin. It's so liberating. I wish women could adopt that at a much younger age."

Ateh and Kathy bonded over midlife divorce - and better sex as we age!

Turning a corner

Her newfound confidence and sex positivity come after a 'devastating divorce' during her menopausal fifties saw Kathy find love again with Irish musician Brian O’Doherty after hearing him play Bach in a London park.

"I got a divorce in my late 50s," she shares. "It is devastating, emotionally draining, and a lot of anguish. But it wasn't helped that I was going through the menopause. My confidence was lower than Kim Kardashian's bikini line." Meeting Brian changed things, though and Kathy reveals the perks of dating a younger man during her candid chat with podcast host Ateh Jewel.

Love life aside, Kathy says that surrounding herself with her girlfriends is what gives her the greatest joy in midlife. "They are my Wonderbra - they support me and lift me up. The second act for women is about going forth and being fabulous. Get the bucket list and tick it off. Whatever you want to do, do it now."

