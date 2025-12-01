I'm 73 and men my age won't date me – but my sex life is thriving

In this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sponsored by Gold Collagen, model and fashion icon Marie Helvin opens up about falling in love with her body again after breast cancer, her marriage to photographer David Bailey – plus her decision to only date men younger than her.

Marie speaks candidly with host Ateh Jewel, explaining that at 73, she is struggling to find men to date. "The idea of going on the internet and matching with somebody is just so alien to me. I would never, ever do it. So how am I going to meet anybody? People don't really give private parties anymore, not people my age. And the people that they want to introduce you to are already set up."

Ateh Jewel and Marie Helvin chatted dating on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

This has led the model to turn to men younger than her, explaining: "I've [dated younger men] only because otherwise I'd have nobody else to go out with. And I like younger; I have no problem with that."

Despite her tendency to date younger men, Marie adds: "To be perfectly honest, I would prefer to go out with someone my own age just because of the experience and what you have to talk about it, but they don't like me. I'm too old for them."

Dating troubles aside, in her seventies, Marie feels her most confident ever, posing for lingerie campaigns and even having a steamy one-night stand aged 72, which she credits for regaining her body confidence following her mastectomy in 2022.

© Rachel Louise Brown Studio Marie would like to date men her own age

On her one-night love affair, Marie says: "I've never seen him since. And I don't think I will again. I think he was my gift, and I'm so grateful that he came because he made me treasure my body again."

