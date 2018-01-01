Rowan toys with idea of 'Blackadder' return

Before Rowan Atkinson embarked upon his bumbling shenanigans as Mr Bean, he won fame for personifying an altogether different character - odious aristocrat Blackadder, who popped up in numerous historical eras. And for his next project after packing his suitcase in Mr Bean's Holiday, the comic actor hopes to reprise the role he played to great acclaim in the Eighties.



The 52-year-old performer has mooted the idea of bringing back Blackadder and imprisoning him in a Second World War camp. "I like the idea of him being a prisoner of war in Colditz," says Rowan. "That would have the right level of authority and hierarchy which is apparent in all the Blackadders."



But the comic actor acknowledges he may have a battle on his hands in getting the series resurrected as the original team, including Hugh Laurie - who played the Prince Regent - and creators Ben Elton and Richard Curtis, have moved on.



"Sadly I don't think it will ever happen," Rowan laments. "Blackadder represents a place where all the people who created it were at that particular time. It would be hard to replicate."