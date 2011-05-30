Dannii Minogue and boyfriend Kris Smith insist they are 'happy' despite rumours of relationship troubles

Dannii and Kris: The Aussie style queen and the man who put the 'X Factor' in her life



Reports recently emerged that their relationship was on the rocks following a series of heartfelt messages on Twitter that hinted at strains.



But Danni Minogue and boyfriend Kris Smith have released a statement insisting they are "happy".



The couple did not deny the reports, but instead claimed their main concern is 10-month-old son Ethan.



"Thanks for your concern. We're happy to be back at home in Melbourne together as a family," the statement read.





"We are committed to our relationship and Ethan as always."



Earlier in the week, Danni and Kris took to Twitter to post a series of meaningful messages that have since been deleted.



"Never chase love. If it isn't given freely by another person, it's not worth having," 39-year-old Dannii wrote.



And in another message, she said: "Forgiving someone does not mean forgetting what they did. It simply means letting go of the hurt."



Former rugby player Kris, 32, also hinted that they were going through a rough patch, saying: "You don't know what you've got til it's gone."





It was reported that the pair have had a series of rows over their heavy workleads and hectic work schedules.



They had apparently been battling to balance family life with busy careers and travelling between the UK and Australia.



Whilst Kris is working as a model in Manchester, Dannii has returned to Australia with Ethan to start filming Australia's Got Talent.



It was recently confirmed that Dannii would not be returning to the X Factor due to a "scheduling conflict".



Danni's rollercoaster journey through the 'X Factor'