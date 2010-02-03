Brian McFadden tells HELLO! he had no idea what he was doing when he married Kerry They have two children together

Dancing on Ice star Brian McFadden recently opened up about his two former marriages on Loose Women, but his ex-wife Kerry Katona wasn't very happy with what he had to say. Chatting to the panel on the show in January, Brian, 38, said: "The marriage thing for me, when you've done it twice and got divorced - you can't really stand there and go, 'Oh yes, I believe in marriage'." The father-of-two continued: "If I'm able to get married and then after a few years get divorced, what does marriage mean? It's just a party. You're not paying any respect to it when you get married then you get divorced a few years later."

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden in happier times

Kerry has since responded by writing in her new! magazine column, saying: "He has a girlfriend and has to be respectful, but it was a weird thing to say considering he was married to me. My side of the story is that it was my favourite marriage and I'm not going to let him take that away from me." The mother-of-five continued: "Yes it was a bl**dy great party, but he cheated on me with a lap dancer and that broke us. We were such an iconic couple at the time." Kerry, 38, also commented on Brian's role as a father to their two girls Molly, 17 and Lilly-Sue, 15, saying: "Well I raised those kids by myself, so I am taking full credit for it."

Brian McFadden and ex-wife Vogue Williams

This wasn't the first time former Westlife member Brian has spoken negatively about his four-year marriage with Kerry. In 2012, he exclusively told HELLO! that he considered his second marriage - to Vogue Williams, who he wed after 18 months of dating - to effectively be his first, because he had "no idea" what he was doing when he tied the knot with Kerry. He said Vogue had "tamed" him, revealing: "Vogue has made me so happy. She puts a smile on my face every day. She has made me a better person." The couple then split five years later.

