Muddy model Bar Refaeli holidays in her Israeli homeland

Mud treatment in the Dead Sea, an intensive yoga workout... Bar Refaeli is making the most of a visit to her homeland.



The model - who holidayed with her new boyfriend in St Tropez last month - is currently spending some quality time with her loved ones in Israel.





And she is sharing her experiences with fans on Twitter.



Completely covered in mud, the 26-year-old model posted one photo accompanied by the message: "*muddy* but feels good!! DEAD SEA - if you haven't been... well, sucks for you!"



The Dead Sea borders Israel and is one of the saltiest bodies of water in the world. The mud from it is known for its skin-enhancing properties, as well as its anti-inflammatory effects and revitalising capabilities.





VIEW GALLERY

The previous day, Bar posted various pictures of herself at an intensive yoga class as she continues to keep her bikini body in top form while taking a break from work.



"Gooood morning! This is how I start my day... The smile doesn't last for long...... ;)", she wrote.