Puppy love stops Jennifer in her tracks as she joins famous friends Demi and Alicia

Is Jennifer Aniston experiencing a case of puppy love?



She certainly was on Monday – and it had nothing to do with her new beau Justin Theroux.



Walking through New York's West Village, the gorgeous actress was stopped in her tracks when she spotted a lady with a tiny dachshund.





Bending down to pet the tiny pooch, she even took photos on her mobile phone before continuing on her way.



Jennifer is a well-known dog lover; she has Norman, the name of her beloved late Welsh corgi-terrier, tattooed on the inside of her right foot.



The 42-year-old actress was en-route to the Good Morning America studios at the time of her animal encounter.



Once there she was joined by Alicia Keys and Demi Moore to discuss their latest venture, Project Five.



Very much Jennifer's baby, the TV movie is an anthology of five short films exploring the impact of breast cancer on people's lives – and the famous trio have directed one each.



The ladies certainly provided a glamorous start to the day.





Glowing with the happiness of her new-found love with Justin, Jennifer looked absolutely radiant in a simple vest top and trousers.



New mum Alicia, 30, was chic and casual in a beige jumpsuit and, perhaps used to early starts with her son Egypt, looking very fresh faced for the TV interview.



Age-defying Demi, 48, meanwhile, opted for leather effect leggings and a trendy tweed blazer for her early morning appearance.



That night, the three beauties were reunited on the red carpet to promote Project Five.



And there by Jennifer's side was the man credited with putting the big smile on her face.



Patiently waiting in the wings while his girlfriend of four months posed for the cameras, Justin, 40, escorted Jen to and from the premiere.





They were pictured leaving the West Village apartment they share together; the handsome Rock of Ages actor protectively holding on to her hand – and the Horrible Bosses beauty beaming as she followed behind.



Officially dating Justin since May, California-born Jen has never looked happier.



She was not the only star to be supported by her man at the screening.



Alicia's husband of one year, rapper Swizz Beatz, also attended.



Noticeably missing was Demi's other half Ashton Kutcher, who was no doubt hard at work on hit sitcom Two And A Half Men.



Her husband's absence did nothing to stop the 48-year-old dazzling on the red carpet, however.



Demi showed off her svelte figure in a black and geometric patterned column dress as she cuddled up to the night's other leading ladies.