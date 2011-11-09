'One day you'll have your own star': Shakira's mum's prophecy comes true

Shakira now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



The Grammy-winning singer unveiled her pavement star in front of the W Hollywood Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard, in a ceremony surrounded by hundreds of screaming, flag-waving fans.



It was the 2,454th star dedicated along Hollywood's avenue of dreams.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY





"This is incredible," said the Colombian singer and activist. "I would like to thank all of you."



Shakira said she remembered being on the boulevard as a tourist when she was seven, accompanied by her mother who told her, "Shaki, one day you'll have your own star here".



"If someone had heard that conversation, they would have thought she was insane," said Shakira, who was flanked by her parents at the event.



The ceremony for the 34-year-old singer comes on the eve of her Las Vegas honour as the Latin Grammy person of the year.

VIEW GALLERY





Shakira has raised millions of dollars to fight poverty and provide education for the poor through her Pies Descalzos Foundation.



The singer dedicated her star to her fans, who "have listened, supported and understood my music all these years", and to Hispanics in the US whom she praised as "a community that works and dreams, every day, to make this a better country".