Meet Shakira's 9 siblings – from her close-knit brother to neurosurgeon sister

Shakira's family were a key support system in her early career

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira is the only child of William Mebarack and Nidia Ripoll, but is by no means an only child. Her father had many children from a previous marriage, earning the future pop superstar a brood of older siblings who doted on their sister.

The singer has spoken about growing up in a tight-knit family and how it’s influenced her own parenting style, telling Parents Latina it’s made her an “openly affectionate parent”. As well as supporting her own children, Shakira is shown to be a devoted daughter to her parents, melting hearts with an emotional tribute to her father in 2022.

"Daddy you've had COVID, two falls and two operations,” the singer wrote. “It's been a lot this year and you're still, at 91-years-old, teaching me resilience and limitless love every day.