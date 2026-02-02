Meet Shakira's 9 siblings – from her close-knit brother to neurosurgeon sister

While she’s best known for dominating charts and dazzling in live performances, Shakira is also a devoted family woman who adores spending time with her siblings. The mom-of-two is reportedly close with her large family, having gained six half brothers and three half sisters when she was born, and continues to celebrate her private siblings away from the Hollywood spotlight
To mark the beloved singer’s birthday, we’re taking a look at Shakira’s close-knit siblings and the roles they play in her life.
Shakira's family were a key support system in her early career
Blended family
Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Shakira is the only child of William Mebarack and Nidia Ripoll, but is by no means an only child. Her father had many children from a previous marriage, earning the future pop superstar a brood of older siblings who doted on their sister.
The singer has spoken about growing up in a tight-knit family and how it’s influenced her own parenting style, telling Parents Latina it’s made her an “openly affectionate parent”. As well as supporting her own children, Shakira is shown to be a devoted daughter to her parents, melting hearts with an emotional tribute to her father in 2022.
"Daddy you've had COVID, two falls and two operations,” the singer wrote. “It's been a lot this year and you're still, at 91-years-old, teaching me resilience and limitless love every day.
Shakira gained nine siblings when her father remarried
Shakira’s siblings
The “Chantaje” hitmaker is the youngest of nine half siblings: Robin, Moises, Tonino, Alberto, José, Lucila, Patricia, Ana, and Edward, as well as an older brother who passed away when she was two. Shakira’s father previously revealed in a 2006 VH1 documentary that the tragic event inspired the singer’s track “Tus Gafas Oscuras”, which she penned at just nine years old.
Many of the star’s siblings lead quiet lives away from the Hollywood limelight, though they reportedly lead a variety of exciting careers. Her brother Alberto is a lawyer, while José is a businessman living in sunny Miami. The singer’s sister Patricia calls Spain home, working as a teacher to children with special needs.
Shakira's brother was the road manager on several of her tours
Her bond with Tonino
Shakira shares a special bond with her brother Tonino, who has been her longtime road manager and a key part of the singer’s inner circle for years. He notably supported her backstage on the El Dorado World Tour in 2018, and according to his Instagram, juggles being his sister’s number one supporter with a career as a Real Estate Agent in Florida.
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer had fans holding back tears when she shared a clip in 2018 of Tonino and her children, Milan and Sasha, proudly supporting her at a concert – nearly eight years later, Shakira’s boys recently joined her on stage to perform alongside her, no doubt making Tonino a proud uncle.
Shakira's sister Lucila supported her through Milan's birth
Supportive sister
Rounding out a family of accomplished siblings is Shakira’s sister Lucila, a neurosurgeon, who previously worked in Spain before returning to the family’s native Colombia.
A devoted sister, Lucila supported Shakira during the birth of her first son Milan in 2013, speaking to press and fans alongside her parents.
Shakira moved back to Miami in order to be closer to her family
Family support
When they’re not supporting her on glamorous world tours and red carpet events, Shakira’s family are also there for her on a personal level. It’s believed Shakira leaned heavily on her loving parents and siblings following her high-profile split with Gerard Piqué, and moved from Barcelona to Miami to be closer to them in 2022.
“I settled in Barcelona to give my sons stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world besides family, friends and the sea,” the star penned on Instagram. “Today we started a new chapter in the search for happiness.”
The singer also opened up to Billboard in the wake of her split, sharing how her parents’ enduring love story continues to inspire her.
“My parents have been together for, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable,” Shakira told the publication. “So I know it’s possible.”