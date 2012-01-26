More silverware for Downton servants to polish

They have scooped a Golden Globe and an Emmy award across the Atlantic.



And Downton Abbey's accolades continue to accumulate – the successul series was honoured with the top prize at the National TV Awards on Wednesday.



The cast – including Hugh Bonneville, Sophie McShera, Laura Carmichael and Thomas Barrow – took home Best Drama at the glittering awards ceremony at the O2 Arena.

They triumphed over Doctor Who in the category. But it wasn’t all lost for the successful series - Best Actor and Best Actress went to Matt Smith and Karen Gillan for their performances in the ITV drama.



It was also a successful night for TV duo Ant and Dec who, for the 11th year running, bagged the Entertainment Presenter trophy, an honour they described backstage as "tremendous".



The X Factor fought off tough competition to take home the Talent Show prize, with Tulisa, Gary Barlow and 2011 winners Little Mix taking to the stage to accept the award.



Backstage the two judges both admitted they would ‘love to return to the show’, despite rumours that Gary’s work committments with Take That will prevent him from signing up again.

Coronation Street bagged Serial Drama, the Chatty Man himself Alan Carr took home Best Talk show and This Morning was honoured with Factual Programme for the second year running.



Three special awards were also given out.



David Walliams was presented with a Landmark Award for his work with Sport Relief.



Speaking about swimming the Thames, he said it was “really all about showing off.”



And, referring to his new role as a Britain’s Got Talent judge alongside Simon Cowell, he quipped: “It was much more fun than working with Simon!”



Gary picked up his second trophy of the night for his work with Children In Need and Comic Relief.



And, Jonathan Ross was honoured with a Special Recogntion for his 25 years in television.

