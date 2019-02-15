The X Factor is ITV's premiere talent show, created by music mogul Simon Cowell in 2004 in the UK. The show auditions singers and musicians with four judges mentoring a different category to get them to the final. This year the show kicks off 1st September at 8pm, the judges line-up sees Simon Cowell joined by a brand-new panel – Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field along with former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. Watch this space for the latest news and gossip from the judges and contestants from X-Factor 2018.

See also: Strictly Come Dancing, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field