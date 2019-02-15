Jedward heartbroken following mother’s death
John and Edward Grimes - best known as the Jedward twins - have shared a heartbreaking statement following the death of their mother. Susanna Grimes…
The X Factor is ITV's premiere talent show, created by music mogul Simon Cowell in 2004 in the UK. The show auditions singers and musicians with four judges mentoring a different category to get them to the final. This year the show kicks off 1st September at 8pm, the judges line-up sees Simon Cowell joined by a brand-new panel – Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field along with former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. Watch this space for the latest news and gossip from the judges and contestants from X-Factor 2018.
Fans of X Factor and I'm a Celebrity are in for a special treat on Sunday night, as Robbie Williams and Ayda Field will make an appearance in the…
X Factor star Chico Slimani has broken down in tears while talking about his recent stroke. Speaking to the Loose Women panel on Friday afternoon,…
Chico Slimani has opened up about the stroke which could have killed him last week. In his first interview since the terrible ordeal, the former X…
Former X Factor contestant Chico Slimani's stroke was caused by a giant blood clot on the brain, it has been revealed. The star's representative took…
X Factor star Chico Slimani has suffered a stroke at the age of 47. His representative confirmed the news to The Mirror, with this statement: "We can…
New father-of-three Robbie Williams has announced he is missing some of the live shows of The X Factor due to prior work commitments. The singer, who…
Ever wondered how Ayda Field creates her flawless hairstyles? Well take note as the X Factor judge has been turning to SHOW Beauty, the luxury…
X Factor finalist Mary Byrne looks unrecognisable after shedding 4.5 stone! The musician, who competed on the show in 2010, opened up about her…
Stacey Solomon has defended her fellow Loose Women panellist Ayda Field, who has been selected as a judge on The X Factor. Some fans were left…
On Tuesday, the wait was finally over as X Factor revealed its much-anticipated new line-up of judges. Robbie Williams, his wife, Loose Women…
With only weeks to go until the X Factor auditions take place in the UK, speculation over the judging panel is rife - the likes of Robbie Williams…
Louis Walsh has announced he is quitting The X Factor after 13 years on the show. The Irish entertainment manager, who was the longest-running judge…
Joe McElderry was forced to cancel a concert at the last-minute after learning that a death threat had been sent to the venue, it has been revealed.…
Cheryl is expected to make her highly-anticipated return to television this year - but it's not what many expected. The singer, who welcomed baby…
According to reports, Nicole Scherzinger won't be returning to the X Factor this year due to a planned overhaul of the popular show. Her fellow…
Cheryl is set to make a full-time return to The X Factor in 2018, host Dermot O'Leary has revealed. TV host Dermot confirmed the news in an interview…
Nicole Scherzinger is riding high on the X Factor, and we love her striking make-up that she showcases each week! We are dying to see into her…
Since Cheryl appeared alongside Simon Cowell at X Factor's Judges' Houses in the South of France, viewers have been wondering if the singer will make…
Liam Payne has revealed the truth behind his awkward exit from the X Factor stage on Saturday night. Following his performance, the One Direction…