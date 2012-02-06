Madonna pulls out all the stops for the 'greatest show on earth'

Killer costumes, crackling choreography and classic hits – Madonna's set at the NFL Super Bowl had it all.

Classics Vogue, Music and Like A Prayer were all on the bill for what she'd previously dubbed "the greatest show on earth".





Strutting out onto an Egyptian themed stage set, the megastar was flanked by a troupee of dancers as she launched into Vogue.



She was later joined by singers Nicki Minaj and M.I.A ,who helped belt out her new single Give Me All Your Luvin. .



Although half Madonna's age, the pair had their work cut out to keep up as the energetic Queen of Pop gyrated on stage with gold pom-poms in a nod to the evenings football theme.

Although she isn't one to shy away from controversy, Madonna had promised beforehand there wouldn't be any "wardrobe malfunctions" of any kind.



And she was true to her word during a show that was televised to an estimated 117 million people worldwide.

Later, celebrities tweeted their congratulations on her Super Bowl showstopper, with Will.i.am from the Black Eyed Peas calling her set "amazing" and Sharon Osbourne declaring: "Madonna is back!".