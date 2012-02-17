Singing sibling Solange Knowles dotes on 'beautiful' baby Blue

Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles has expressed her delight at becoming an aunt to Blue Ivy.



But as thrilled as she is, the mum-of-one has revealed that she won't be offering her famous big sister any parenting advice.



"I think babies in general are so lovable - and my sister's baby, Blue, is so beautiful." The singer told Rollercoaster magazine.





"She is really a beautiful little baby. It's really special to have a niece because I have a son, so I get to have a little girl too".



Although she is the younger of the two famous siblings, Solange has had a head start in the parenting game.



She gave birth to seven-year-old Daniel Julez back in 2004 and dotes on the little boy she has described as the love of her life.



But despite all the advice she could offer, the artist will be supporting quietly from the sidelines when it comes to raising little Blue Ivy.



"I think it's really important for every mother to find their own way. I think it's actually the most annoying thing when you're a new mum and you're getting so much advice from other mothers".



"You really just have to feel it out for yourself. But she's my best friend and we talk at least every other day".