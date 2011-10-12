Beyonce dismisses 'ridiculous' fake bump rumours

Beyonce has dismissed bizarre rumours which say she is not pregnant and wears a prosthetic bump.



The buzz started after photos and videos hit the internet that appeared to show her bulging middriff collapse as she sat down during an interview on an Australian talk show.





Stories began to spread that the singer has a prosthetic stomach and a surrogate was carrying her child.



But her rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, told ABC the fake-bump rumors are "stupid, ridiculous and false."



During her interview on Aussie TV, the singer revealed her baby is due next February.





"[Being pregnant] already has changed my life. My husband and I have been together for 10 years, all of my 20s since I was 20," she said.



"I just feel like it's time and I'm very grateful that God has blessed me with the biggest gift any human being can have.



"I think because I have accomplished so many things for myself, and I didn't rush into anything. If there's any time, right now is the time. I'm so happy."



The 30-year-old announced her pregnancy news in August at the MTV Video Music Awards.



