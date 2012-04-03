Nick Cannon documents dramatic collapse and return to health in video diary

Mariah Carey 's husband Nick Cannon has opened up about his recent health scare, and says he hopes to inspire others to overcome their conditions.



The American TV personality – who was recently diagnosed with kidney disease – has created a documentary series called NCredible Health Hutstle.





The first episode premiered on his website and details the circumstances which led him to be admitted to hospital with renal failure.



Nick narrates over intimate footage of wife Mariah playing with the couple’s twins Monroe and Moroccan .



"A few days ago, I was with my family in the snow, playing, having a good time," he says.



"All of a sudden, I started swelling up, having shortness of breath, excruciating pain in my right side. I wake up in the hospital, a bunch of doctors telling me I've got kidney failure."



The rest of the series documents Nick's journey back to health, and urges others to take inspiration from his plight.



"Hoping this series serves as inspiration for anyone dealing with kidney disease, lupus or any illness to keep pushing as well." he added on his website.