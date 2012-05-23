Fashion face-off between reality TV stars Kim and Paris on Diddy's yacht

With their lavish dress codes and rivers of champagne, his parties are always the hottest ticket in town.



So on arriving in Cannes, reality TV queen Kim Kardashian made a beeline for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' luxury yacht.

She was seen heading up the gangplank in a matching lacy two piece outfit.



The top was extremely brief with a cut out back, allowing Kim to show off her splendid curves to perfection.



She always looks her best but the extra effort may been because her rival Paris Hilton was also on board and glam in a floor-length scarlet gown.

The Hilton heiress is said to be sensitive about the fact that Kim is now the most followed celebrity in the world, with nearly 15 million devotees on Twitter alone.



Meanwhile, Paris has half the amount.