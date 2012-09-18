Shakira joins 'The Voice' as Christina Aguilera serves up her latest pop offering

Colombian singer Shakira has been signed up for the US version of The Voice, replacing current mentor Christina Aguilera.



US network NBC also said Usher would replace CeeLo Green in a shuffle for the male judges.



Shakira is stepping into Christina's shoes as the American singer prepares to throw her weight behind her brand new material.





Her single Your Body was released on September 14, and a teaser for the track's colourful video leaves fans in no doubt the powerhouse voice is back doing what she does best.



The song is lifted from her seventh studio album, Lotus, which is expected to be supported by a jaunt round the world's stages in 2013.



"This album is about self-expression and freedom," Christina recently told US presenter Ryan Seacrest.



"There is a lot I have gone through personally over the past few years, and this record represents a rebirth for me.





"The record is about freedom and getting back to the root of who I am and what I love to do."



Meanwhile, the legacy Chrsitina established on The Voice will be safe in Shakira's equally qualified hands.



The Colombian songstress – who dates Spanish football player Gerard Pique – is one of the most popular singers on the current pop landscape and will ensure that viewers tune in to see how she handles her new role.



Shakira will join Maroon 5's frontman Adam Levine and country singer Blake Shelton who will stay in their hot seats for season four, which starts in the spring of 2013.