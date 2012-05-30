Euro 2012: A game of two very glamorous halves

For three weeks from June 8, men up and down the land will become fixated with Euro 2012, but for celebrity watchers the real action will be elsewhere.



As the players fight it out for victory, they'll face competition from their glamorous other halves in the stands.

This year, football power pairings have scaled new heights, giving the beautiful game's reigning couple Victoria and David Beckham some serious opposition.



Re-inventing the pop-meets-player connection are Spanish ace Gerard Pique, and superstar Shakira, whose romance continues to fascinate fans long after Cupid struck at the 2010 World Cup.



That sporting event also united goalkeeper Iker Casillas and his striking presenter girlfriend, Sara Carbonero.



Tackling them for the title of hottest duo are model Irina Shayk and Cristinao Ronaldo. When it comes to passion, no one else in football is quite as demonsrative as the Real Madrid ace and his lady.



And home grown talent Chrstine Bleakley will consolidate her place in Frank Lampard's life at her first big tournament since they became engaged.



In this special hellomagazine.com report, we line up our dream team of Euro 2012's most alluring matches.