Shirtless Niall and Harry steal the limelight in new One Direction video

One Direction fans are in for a treat with the band's new video for their track Live When We're Young.



Both Niall Horan and Harry Styles are seen shirtless in the clip, splashing around in a giant paddling pool with bandmates Zahn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.









The video, made for the band's second release from their new album Take Me Home details an action-packed garden party with the British pop stars.



It starts with them waking up in a tent before emerging to cause trouble, play fighting on the grass and riding in a 4x4.



The boys said they were "really excited" about the new project. "We've worked really hard on it and we can't wait for everyone to see and hear it," they added.



The Live While You're Young video was released ahead of schedule after a poor quality version was leaked on the web.











"We wanted our fans to see the video and hear the single in the proper way so we've moved the premiere to tonight," said the band ahead of the early release.



In the first 24 hours alone, the clip wracked up nearly 1 million views on One Direction's YouTube channel.



The single will be released on September 30 in the UK and October 1 in America.