Robert Pattinson makes solo appearance in Sydney as Kristen parties in LA

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart may have reunited, but the pair are apparently not ready to appear together on the red carpet again just yet.



Twilight hunk Robert flew solo to Sydney over the weekend for the start of the Breaking Dawn Part 2 promotional tour.



The 26-year-old, who was pictured in a passionate embrace with Kristen last week, posed for photographers and chatted to fans on the red carpet.

Earlier in the day, Robert took part in a photo shoot at Sydney Harbour, and looked dashing in a suit jacket, shirt and jeans.



Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, Kristen was spotted at Katy Perry's birthday party.



The 22-year-old helped the Firework singer, who turns 28 next Thursday, celebrate her birthday with a costume party in Los Angeles at the famous Magic Castle club.



Twilight's love birds separated in July after it was revealed that Kristen had had a "momentary indiscretion" with married father-of-two Rupert Sanders – the man who directed her in Snow White And The Huntsman.

As news of the scandal broke, the actress issued a public apology to her boyfriend with a statement that read: "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected.



"This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob.



"I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."



The reunited pair will hit the red carpet together on November 14 at the European premiere of the final installment of the franchise in London.