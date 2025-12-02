Julia Roberts Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Hudson lead the A-list glamour on red carpet at the 35th Gotham Film Awards

Hollywood's finest stepped out for a glamorous night at the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York on Monday, dressed to the nines for the prestigious film event.

Julia Roberts looked incredibly youthful in a bold purple suit, while Rihanna hid her growing baby belly in an unusual pink look that turned heads. Join HELLO! as we discover the best looks from the sparkling night.

See more of Julia's ageless beauty below...

1/ 12 © WireImage Julia Roberts Julia looked ageless in a bold purple patterned suit, complete with multi-colored, layered necklaces and matching rings. Her red hair was worn in subtle waves down past her shoulders, and she was glowing with a simple nude lip and peach-toned blush. She was joined by director Luca Guadagnino for the event.



2/ 12 © WireImage Rihanna The queen of the red carpet stopped by in an avant-garde pink gown that featured an exaggerated bodice and skirt with a long train sweeping behind her. It also had an off-the-shoulder neckline and a drop waist. Rihanna paired the look with long black gloves and a pink headwrap in the same color as her gown.



3/ 12 © Getty Images for The Gotham Film Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster The lovebirds matched in black for the Gotham Awards, with Hugh opting for a simple black suit and tie while Sutton wore a sparkling black gown with spaghetti straps and pointed black heels.



4/ 12 © WWD via Getty Images Elle Fanning Elle looked ethereal in a Marilyn Monroe-esque white gown with a plunging neckline and a hemline that touched the ground. She added an eye-catching silver and green necklace and a matching bracelet for the final touch.



5/ 12 © WWD via Getty Images Kate Hudson The blonde beauty arrived in a sleek ivory satin gown with a halter neck and a slight train. She added dramatic drop earrings and wore her hair pushed back in a voluminous style.



6/ 12 © Variety via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer stunned in an impeccably-tailored black blazer dress featuring a V-neckline and a skirt with a thigh slit, which trailed behind her on the red carpet. She added open-toed black stilettos and dangly golden earrings to complete the look.



7/ 12 © WWD via Getty Images Tessa Thompson The Marvel star looked incredible in a metallic silver gown with a one-shoulder ruffled design, and opted to wear her tresses back in a tight bun. She accessorised with eye-catching jewelry and a tiny black handbag.



8/ 12 © WWD via Getty Images Amanda Seyfried Amanda wowed in a plunging black gown featuring a large pink feather-like design on the chest. Her open-toed black heels peeked through the thigh slit in her gown, and she wore her blonde locks in sleek and subtle waves.



9/ 12 © Variety via Getty Images Riley Keough The Daisy Jones and the Six actress turned heads in a red and orange look featuring a drop waist and a long-sleeved bodice with ruffled sleeves. The asymmetrical skirt sported black, white and red designs, and she paired the look with open-toed black heels and bold diamond earrings.



10/ 12 © Variety via Getty Images Molly Ringwald Molly came to win in a long-sleeved sheer gown with white floral patterns over a simple black slip. She accessorized with a dark brown faux fur shawl, black boots and an eye-catching pendant necklace.



11/ 12 © WWD via Getty Images Kristen Stewart The Twilight star looked sharp in a textured gray skirt suit with a cropped, double-breasted blazer and a matching skirt that fell to her mid-calf. She wore a black blouse underneath, along with black and burgundy heels and layered necklaces.

