Hugh Jackman prepares to be honoured with a sing and dance

Hugh Jackman looked sharp in a black tuxedo, crisp white shirt and black bow tie as the Australian actor was honoured by the Museum of Moving Images in New York on Monday night for his exceptional work in the entertainment business.



Among those attending the Museum of Moving Images Salute to Hugh were his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Director Tom Hooper, who directed his current film Les Miserables, Eddie Redmayne, Tony Dovolani and Liev Schreiber.

Co-star Anne Hathaway, who was there to support him, braved the cold in a dazzling bronze sequined cocktail dress, which showed off her toned body. The 30-year-old actress teamed the dress with a pair of gold strappy sandals and showed off her growing hair, which had to be shaved for her part in Les Miserables. Speaking about the shock when she first saw herself after cutting her long locks, Anne said:



"When I eventually looked in the mirror I just thought I looked like my gay brother".



Posing with MMI Director Carl Goodman and MMI Board Chairman television executive Herbert S. Schlosser, honoree Hugh proudly showcased his award.

Earlier in the day, the stars got together for luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel, in order to celebrate the release of their latest film. The stars were scheduled to have a Question & Answer after the event but instead had a little sing-a-long. Hugh, Anne, Samantha, Eddie and the kids from the cast serenaded the dinners with an impromptu take on Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.



The lunch turned out to be a celebration, as well, for the eleven nominations Les Miserables had received from the Critics Choice Awards on Monday morning.



According to the gala's website, the 44-year-old actor "joins the ranks of past honourees who have received the Museum's Salute, including Alec Baldwin, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, Robert De Niro, Goldie Hawn, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg."

Hugh Jackman is best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men series, and has starred in films for such directors as Baz Luhrmann (Australia), Woody Allen (Scoop), Christopher Nolan (The Prestige), and Darren Aronofsky (The Fountain).



With Oscar buzz surrounding Hugh's role in Les Miserables, he continues on the promo tour for the awaited film adaptation of the classical musical, which documents the struggle of the proletariat in the 19th–century France.



Funds raised from the Salute support the programmes, exhibitions, and educational activities of Museum of the Moving Image. The education programmes, which include curriculum-based tours, screenings, and workshops, serve nearly 60,000 students per year.