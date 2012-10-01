Anne is a vintage vision on her big day

October 01, 2012 - 10:51 BST hellomagazine.com Anne Hathaway wedding: actress wed husband Adam Shulman in Big Sur Anne Hathaway was a vision in vintage-inspired, custom-made Valentino on her day of days at the weekend. The Dark Knight Rises actress tied the knot with actor and jewellery designer Adam Shulman in Big Sur on the Californian coast. Anne looked stunning in her off-the shoulder creation with swathes of chiffon, and a Twenties-inspired headband and a flowing veil. She kept the look simple, with no jewellery or hair extensions – keeping the cropped pixie style she adopted for Les Miserables. The ceremony is believed to have been attended by 150 guests and had a natural theme, with branches adorning the reception. It was a low key affair, with hardly any industry people present – Anne's stunt double was one of the few guests from the acting world. The wedding party feasted on an all-vegan menu and were entertained by the San Francisco-based jazz trio Americano Social Club. Preceeding the wedding, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner at the Ventana Inn & Spa, close to the private estate where they held the ceremony. Anne announced her engagement to actor and jewellery designer Adam, in November 2011 and the ring was created by the groom himself, in a collaboration with Kwiat Heritage.