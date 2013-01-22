Shakira welcomes baby with footballer beau Gerard Pique

Pop sensation Shakira has joined the celebrity mummy club. The Colombian star has given birth to her first baby by her footballer boyfriend Gerard Pique. At 21.36pm on Tuesday, the couple welcomed their baby boy, named Milan Pique Mubarak, into the world by planned caesarean section.



The happy couple released a statement on the singer's website to announce the news.



"We are happy to announce the birth of Milan Piqué Mebarak, son of Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Piqué, born January 22nd at 9:36pm, in Barcelona, Spain. The name Milan (pronounced MEE-lahn), means dear, loving and gracious in Slavic; in Ancient Roman, eager and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification.

"Just like his father, baby Milan became a member of FC Barcelona at birth.



The statement also revealed that the couple's first child weighed approximately 6lbs. 6 ounces, and that both mother and child are in excellent health.



Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos was one of the first people to congratulate the couple. " I want to congratulate Shakira and Gerard Pique in the name of Colombia and my family for the birth of their son," he tweeted.



Just hours before the happy arrival, Shakira reached out to her fans on Twitter. "I'd like to ask you all to accompany me in your prayers on this very important day of my life. Shak," she said.



Fans have been eagerly awaiting Shakira's baby news, especially since the Waka Waka singer posed for a UNICEF portrait with Gerard, showing off her impressive baby bump.

As well as sharing their intimate family moments with the charity, the couple have compiled a baby shower list which allows fans to purchase an gift for a child suffering in the developing world.



Mosquito nets, polio vaccines and baby scales can be purchased on behalf of the couple, with gifts costing as little as $5.



Releasing a statement about their charitable project, the couple said: "To celebrate the arrival of our first child, we hope that, in his name, other less privileged children in the world can have their basic needs covered through gifts and donations. Thank you for sharing this unforgettable moment with us."



The Grammy award-winning singer announced the couple's baby news in September, informing the world that she and Gerard were "happily awaiting the arrival of our first baby."



Just two weeks later, Shakira announced the baby's gender during an interview on German TV station RTL. "It's going to be a boy!," she confessed.



The couple have been dating for two years, and Shakira says he is the "best thing" that has ever happened to her. She said: "This man is the best thing that could have ever happened in my life. And now the baby!"