Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders bring laughter to the airwaves as they 'hijack' Radio 2 for Comic Relief

Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are taking over the BBC Radio 2 airwaves for Comic Relief. The hilarious double act will be making appearances throughout the day on Friday alongside the network's regular presenters "causing chaos and confusion in their wake", according to the BBC.



Highlights will include the two ladies giving lunchtime presenter Jeremy Vine "a lesson in how to tackle and deal with the day's important issues." And Steve Wright's factoids will be getting a French and Saunders makeover, as Dawn and Jennifer share their "exceptional wealth of knowledge with the nation".





Geraldine Granger, the Vicar of Dibley - Dawn's most famous character - will also be joining Chris Evans to deliver the regular 'Pause for Thought' slot, her words of wisdom written by Comic Relief co-founder and Vicar of Dibley creator, Richard Curtis.



"We are going to be very mischievous and shall be rude to every single person we meet," Jennifer promised. "We present our own shows on the network and feel very at home here on the radio. We have every right to take charge.



"We see this as the chance to let the network know just how much we want to take over all day, every day," Dawn said.



"I will be encouraging Jeremy Vine to watch and learn about how to handle difficult political subjects, controversial things. We are experts on loads of things. We know a lot about a lot. That’s one thing we can say assuredly."



"We shall be inventing some factoids," said Jennifer, with Dawn adding, "We've almost got boy brains when it comes to facts actually; we're very good at retaining. Don't think that the menopause, or being female has made us in any way air-headed. We know a hell of a lot of stuff!"



Don't forget, the Comic Relief TV show also airs on Friday at 7pm with highlights including Simon Cowell 'getting married', Dame Edna Everage joining Masterchef and Miranda Hart starring in a special Call The Midwife sketch, plus an appearances from Ricky Gervais' most famous character David Brent. And Dawn herself will star in the first Vicar of Dibley sketch since 2007 alongside Homeland's actor Damian Lewis.