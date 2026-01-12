Inside Dawn French's private family life - including rarely-seen daughter she shares with ex Lenny Henry

Dawn has been married to charity executive Mark Bignell since 2013. The couple swapped vows during an intimate ceremony held in the pretty coastal town of Newquay in Cornwall, where they live now.

The couple hired the exclusive Scarlet Hotel to house guests, including singer Alison Moyet, filmmaker Richard Curtis and Dawn's comedy partner Jennifer Saunders.

"Like the best things, it came out of the blue," Dawn told us exclusively of her relationship with Mark.

"I didn't think I would commit to another whole life with somebody else, but I couldn't not with this man.

"He's got a different kind of energy and he makes me think about a lot of things. He's very emotionally grown-up – he's just new, different. He's incredibly cheerful and he loves being a dad. My dad loved being a dad and that's the kind of man I respect a lot."

The pair keep their relationship very low-key, with Dawn rarely posting him to her social media, and when she does, it's been obscure photos. In 2023, she shared a pic of the back of Mark dressed up as Santa at Christmastime.

"It just so happens that I am married to Santa. Here he is making a house call this evening, which is kind of him because he IS quite busy…" Dawn wrote on Instagram.