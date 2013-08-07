Anthea Turner goes on a date with Dragon's Den star Richard Farleigh

Two months after the break-down of her marriage, Anthea Turner is moving on. The bubbly TV presenter stepped out with Dragon's Den star Richard Farley for a date in central London at the weekend.



Anthea, 53, and Australian entrepreneur Richard, were pictured laughing and joking around as they walked around Covent Garden together, clearly enjoying each other's company.





Making the most of a balmy evening, they stopped to watch street performers before heading on to dinner at a Japanese restaurant, where they spent more than two hours.



As he left his west London home on Tuesday, Richard revealed that the pair had been set up by a friend and said they had "had a good time".



"It turns out that we have a lot of mutual friends together, so we arranged a date to meet," he told the Mirror. "It was set up by someone who knows her, who I do business with.



"We had fun, we're both single. She's single and I've been split from my ex-girlfriend Camilla for the last five years, so why not meet?



"We only met that one time and there's no date in the diary yet to meet again, but who knows? We had a good time. She's a lovely lady. We talked about what it's like to be in the limelight."





One onlooker said that the pair "looked like teenagers on a first date and seemed very chatty and giggly."



"They didn't seem to have a care in the world and Anthea looked like she had left her troubles at home."



Former Blue Peter presenter Anthea split from husband Grant Bovey in June, ending their 13-year marriage after discovering he had been in contact with Zoe de Mallet Morgan, 25, with who he allegedly had an affair 13 months ago.



They are now reportedly living in a rented apartment, just one mile away from the £5.5million house in Esher, Surrey, which he once shared with Anthea. The marital home has now been put up for sale.



Speaking in June, heartbroken Anthea said, "I can confirm we have separated. I need time to consider my immediate plans and will be making no other comment at this time."