Kris Jenner jumps to Kim Kardashian's defence after President Barack Obama criticisms

Kris Jenner has defended her daughter Kim Kardashian, calling her "the hardest-working young lady in the world," after President Barack Obama criticised the lavish lifestyle of Kim and her boyfriend Kanye West.



President Barack singled out the celebrity couple, and spoke about a "shift in culture" in today's youth where teenagers aspire to live like the rich and famous.



"The American dream involved some pretty basic stuff — a good job where you felt some security, a good education," the president told Amazon.





"I think there has been a shift in culture. Kids weren't monitoring every day what Kim Kardashian was wearing or where Kanye West was going on vacation and thinking that somehow that was the mark of success."



Kris was quick to jump to her daughter's defence, and spoke of the power couple's work ethic.



"Kanye, first of all, doesn't go on vacation, ever," said Kris, speaking on her new talk show. "And Kim is the hardest-working young lady in the world. She never sleeps, she never stops, she never slows down and works so hard for what she's got."



"I was thinking about her 10,000-square-foot house, and I thought, 'Wow, her job affords her to live in a 10,000-square-foot house'. And I think, if I'm not mistaken, Mr President's job affords him to live in a 55,000-square-foot house," added Kris.





The self-proclaimed momager then pointed out that the family's TV shows, notably Keeping Up With The Kardashians, had a wider impact on the country's economy as it employed "hundreds and hundreds of people".



Kim and Kanye are getting ready to move into their £7million Bel Air mansion and their latest purchase was reportedly six of the limited-edition Savoir Royal State Beds, which totalled £750,000.



The couple bought the sumptuous mansion together at the start of this year and have meanwhile been living with Kris in her Calabasas mansion while their house is being refurbished.