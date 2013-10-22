'You are perfect together': Friends share new photos and video of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's engagement

Friends of newly engaged stars Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have shared photos and the couple's jaw-dropping engagement.



Reality TV star Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban shared Instagram photos of the evening on which Kanye hired out the AT&T Park stadium in San Francisco to propose to the mother of his baby daughter North West.







Jonathan posted a photo of him by Kim's side with the heart-warming caption, "Waited to put this pic up till the morning to make sure it wasn't a dream, it was the most romantic thing I have ever seen!



"Congrats Kim and Kanye... Love you guys, you are perfect together!"



Jonathan shared another photo of the evening which he described as a "Grand Slam type of night! Wow... I'm speechless!!"







Another friend captured the moment at which the stadium screen flashed the sign, "PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!". Kanye then got down on one knee to present Kim, who turned 33 on the day, with a 15-carat diamond ring by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz.







A 50-piece orchestra played Lana Del Rey's song Young and Beautiful followed by Kanye's own love song to Kim Knock You Down. Publicist Tracy Nguyen shared a short video clip of the rousing music — see video below.



The romantic gesture was accompanied by a dazzling fireworks display. The famously close-knit Kardashian family and friends witnessed the moment.



