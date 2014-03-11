Kris Jenner reveals SHE planned Kanye West's proposal to Kim Kardashian

When Kanye West popped the question to Kim Kardashian, it went down as one of the most extravagant celebrity proposals of all time. And it seems the rapper had a little help when it came to planning the big event.



In new court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Kris Jenner reveals that she was very hands-on when it came to orchestrating the special moment, which took place at the AT&T Park in San Francisco last October.



She made the confession in a declaration for Kim and Kanye's ongoing lawsuit against YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley, who, they claim, illegally leaked a video of the proposal.





Kris has revealed that she was very involved with Kanye's proposal plans



"I played a major role in organising and running the event," Kris stated. "As part of this I was directly involved in formulating and was familiar with the guest list."



As confirmed in the court documents, the rights to the proposal were sold on an exclusive basis for a high sum.



Kim and Kanye claim that Mr Hurley violated that when he shot a behind-the-scenes video of the event, which took place on Kim's 33rd birthday — the proposal recently aired on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.





Kanye proposed at the AT&T baseball stadium



Furthermore, they say that the 37-year-old wasn't even on the guest list. Kris stated that he "did show up with someone else who was an invited guest, but Mr Hurley was not invited by the organisers of the event.



"He was not even invited to attend; Kim and Kanye did not know him," she said. "We would not have been upset in the least if he had to leave — or never even attended in the first place — and he had not earned the trust of Kim, Kanye or me."



The news comes after Kris admitted that watching the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode of Kanye, 36, popping the question to Kim always makes her cry.





Kris says she gets goose-bumps when she re-watches the proposal



"I get goose-bumps every single time I see it, every time," the Kardashian matriarch told E! News. "I was there and I still cry when I watch the episode. What a great guy. I mean, he kind of ruined it for everybody else. He's a good guy."



As one of the few people who knew that Kanye was going to pop the question to Kim, with who he has daughter North West, Kris, 58, admitted she was nervous.



"Inside I was dying because I knew what was about to happen," she said. "And when the car drove in and we could hear the tires on the gravel… Now every time I watch that car drive in, I literally come unglued."