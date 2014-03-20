﻿

HELLO! In History: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr are our Throwback Thursday stars

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment
It’s Throwback Thursday time and today our cover stars are Sarah Michelle Gellar and husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

The pair were married in Mexico in 2002 and HELLO! had all the pictures from their ceremony through to the party.
 


CLICK ABOVE TO ENLARGE PICTURE

 
Wearing a gorgeous strapless gown, Sarah wore her hair in a casual part and low bun, while the cover shows Freddie relaxed in just his shirt.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars met on set in 1997.

At the time Sarah was the star of a small cult TV show called Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Freddie was a budding Hollywood actor, having starred in teen comedy She’s All That the year before.

The couple waited seven years before the arrival of their first daughter Charlotte Grace, before announcing they were expecting a second child in April 2012.

 


Co-star Michelle Trachtenberg and Sarah Michelle Gellar at her baby shower
 

Speaking shortly after Charlotte’s birth, Sarah said: "You need to be at a point in your life where you can give up anything and everything for a child.

"Every day I look at her and I am in awe."

Their son Rocky James was born in September 2012.

The couple are notoriously private although Sarah is active on Twitter, and the 36-year-old thanked fans for getting her to 200,000 followers with a rare picture of her and Freddie.
  Also on the September cover were Victoria and David Beckham, who were celebrating the birth of their second child, Romeo.

The former Spice Girl turned acclaimed fashion designer had given birth to their first son Brooklyn three years earlier, and now have another boy Cruz, and two-year-old Harper Seven.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Nell McAndrew also featured as we profiled the first series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Also starring Tony Blackburn (who went on to win), Christine Hamilton and Darren Day - Ant and Dec presented the show which is still a huge hit with viewers 12 years on.
 

More on:

More about sarah michelle geller

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment