HELLO! In History: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr are our Throwback Thursday stars
The pair were married in Mexico in 2002 and HELLO! had all the pictures from their ceremony through to the party.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer co-stars met on set in 1997.
At the time Sarah was the star of a small cult TV show called Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Freddie was a budding Hollywood actor, having starred in teen comedy She’s All That the year before.
The couple waited seven years before the arrival of their first daughter Charlotte Grace, before announcing they were expecting a second child in April 2012.
Co-star Michelle Trachtenberg and Sarah Michelle Gellar at her baby shower
"Every day I look at her and I am in awe."
Their son Rocky James was born in September 2012.
The couple are notoriously private although Sarah is active on Twitter, and the 36-year-old thanked fans for getting her to 200,000 followers with a rare picture of her and Freddie.
Also on the September cover were Victoria and David Beckham, who were celebrating the birth of their second child, Romeo.
Now only because this is a special occasion....To all my fans, for your loyalty and support, I thank you. 200,000!!! pic.twitter.com/YwxFl9IDaf
— Sarah Michelle (@RealSMG) March 12, 2014
The former Spice Girl turned acclaimed fashion designer had given birth to their first son Brooklyn three years earlier, and now have another boy Cruz, and two-year-old Harper Seven.
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson and Nell McAndrew also featured as we profiled the first series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.
Also starring Tony Blackburn (who went on to win), Christine Hamilton and Darren Day - Ant and Dec presented the show which is still a huge hit with viewers 12 years on.
