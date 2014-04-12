Lee Ryan charged with criminal damage after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving
The Blue singer was arrested in Ealing at 5:30am on Friday morning after police spotted him driving erratically.
Lee, 30, was initially arresting on suspicion of drink-driving although he was later also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and criminal damage while in custody at a west London police station.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that the singer would appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on bail on 2 May charged with failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage, having been released on police bail in relation to the other offences.
Lee, who has a five-year-old son with his ex-fiancé Samantha Millar, had been seen partying into the early hours on Thursday night at the opening of London bar Core with his bandmate Duncan James and their personal trainer friend Scott Ashley.
Representatives for the All Rise singer released a statement to the Daily Mail following Lee's arrest. "I can confirm that Lee was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning," it said. "He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is awaiting a court date. He was charged with failure to provide a specimen and criminal damage. A controlled substance was found in his possession"
Lee had been out with his friend and bandmate Duncan James
"This low point has caused considerable concern to Lee’s family, loved ones and of course the Blue boys," it added. "Worried about his recent erratic behaviour, management have now intervened and taken appropriate action.
"No excuses will be made on Lee's behalf, but he will be seeking professional help for those issues that he has been unable to overcome on his own."
