Michael Schumacher 'showing small signs of progress' and has 'moments when he is conscious'

Michael Schumacher has started "showing small signs of progress" as he continues to recover from devastating brain injuries following a skiing accident.



"There are short moments of consciousness and he is showing small signs of progress," his manager Sabine Kehm told German broadcaster ARD.



"There are moments when he is awake and moments when he is conscious.



VIEW GALLERY

Michael's manager Sabine Kehm said that the former formula 1 driver is "showing small signs of progress"



"Of course, I am not a doctor, but medically there is a distinction between being awake and being conscious, the latter meaning there is an ability to interact with his surroundings.



"I don't want to disclose details out of respect for the family, but we have no doubt at all in the abilities of the doctors treating Michael, they are experts in their field."



Formula One racing star Michael, 45, has been in a medically induced coma in Grenoble, France since he was severely injured in a ski accident on 29 December in the French resort of Meribel.



VIEW GALLERY

Michael was injured in a skiing accident in the French resort Meribel



There has been constant media speculation as to his condition, something that Ms Kehm said has caused anguish for Michael's loved ones.



"What upsets the family most is media quoting doctors who are not treating Michael, and untruths are constructed from these," she said.



"It has been a problem when outsiders comments and it means we have to set the record straight, even when we don't want to."



VIEW GALLERY

Sabine asked the press Michael's wife Corrina's privacy during this tough time



Sabine again asked for the privacy of Michael's wife Corrina and their two children to be respected, while thanking fans for their outpouring of support.



"Support from fans and well-wishers means very much to the Schumachers," she added. "We feel these people show genuine, affectionate interest and support."