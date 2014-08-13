Robin Williams' daughter Zelda leaves Twitter and Instagram to 'heal'

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda has retired from social media following the late actor's death on Monday.



The 25-year-old actress is taking time to "heal" after being upset by comments posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, relating to her father's passing.



"I will be leaving this account for a but [sic] while I heal and decide if I'll be deleting it or not," Zelda captioned an Instagram photo of a butterfly.

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda said that one of the actor's favourite things was to 'make you all laugh'





"In this difficult time, please try to be respectful of the accounts of myself, my family and my friends. Mining our accounts for photos of dad, or judging me on the number of them is cruel and unnecessary.



"There are a couple throughout, but the real private moments I shared with him were precious, quiet, and believe it or not, not full of photos or 'selfies'. I shared him with a world where everyone was taking their photo with him, but I was lucky enough to spend time with him without cameras too. That was more than enough, and I'm grateful for what little time I had.

"My favorite photos of family are framed in my house, not posted on social media, and they'll remain there. They would've wound up on the news or blogs then, and they certainly would now. That's not what I want for our memories together. Thank you for your respect and understanding in this difficult time. Goodbye. Xo."

Zelda Williams: 'My favorite photos of family are framed in my house, not posted on social media, and they'll remain there'



In response to the unsupportive messages she received online, Zelda sent out a tweet to her 172,000 followers, which has since been her last.



"I'm sorry. I should've risen above. Deleting this from my devices for a good long time, maybe forever. Time will tell. Goodbye," wrote Zelda.



The House of D star also thanked her and her father's fans for making donations to St. Jude's children's research hospital in memory of Robin. "The charity meant the world to him, as it does to me," she posted.

I'm sorry. I should've risen above. Deleting this from my devices for a good long time, maybe forever. Time will tell. Goodbye. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 13, 2014





Zelda, alongside her two brothers, also left a "statement" online. Writing on her tumblr page, the raven-haired beauty stated that one of her stand-up comedian father's favourite things to do was "make you all laugh".

She thanked those for sending kind words, and went on: "As for those who are sending negativity, know that some small, giggling part of him is sending a flock of pigeons to your house to poop on your car. Right after you've washed it. After all, he loved to laugh too."