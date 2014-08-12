Robin Williams' daughter Zelda posts emotional message for her late father

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda has paid tribute to her late father, who passed away in a suspected suicide on Monday.



The 25-year-old actress shared a touching quote on her Instagram page, which ended with the words, "I love you. I miss you. I'll try to keep looking up. Z."

The full quote, taken from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic tale The Little Prince, began: "You – you alone will have the stars as no one else has them... In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing.



"And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night... You – only you – will have stars that can laugh."



As well as being famed in the world of Hollywood for his classic films such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting, Robin – who suffered from depression and died at the age of 63 – was a popular stand-up comedian and a dedicated family man.

Less than two weeks before his death, Robin took to Twitter to wish his daughter a happy birthday.



The Academy Award winner posted a black-and-white photo of himself and Zelda in happier times, captioning it, "#tbt and Happy Birthday to Ms. Zelda Rae Williams! Quarter of a century old today but always my baby girl. Happy Birthday @zeldawilliams Love you!"

Robin Williams posted this throwback photo two weeks before his death





Back in 2011, the actor and his daughter appeared in an advert for Nintendo, explaining why Zelda had been given the unusual moniker.



Calling it a "great name for a girl", Robin said that he and his wife at the time Marsha Garces had decided to name their first child after the princess in the popular video game Legend of Zelda. The couple, who were married for 21 years, had been "addicted" to the game series while Marsha was pregnant.



"You're lucky you aren't named Mario, or Luigi," joked Robin to his daughter in the clip. "It's magical, as she is," he later added.



Robin is also survived by his 23-year-old son Cody, who he had with Marsha, and his eldest child Zachary, 31, who he had with his first wife Valerie Velardi.