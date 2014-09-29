Robin Williams remembered at 'beautiful' tribute memorial

It was the final goodbye to one of Hollywood's brightest stars. Friends and family of the late, great Robin Williams gathered for a private tribute ceremony in San Francisco on Saturday to remember the comedian.



Hundreds of guests attended the service, which was held at the Curran Theatre, including Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Bette Midler, Jeff Bridges, Ben Stiller and Sarah Michelle Gellar.





Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Robin Williams at a private memorial



Close friend Billy conducted the ceremony, and Whoopi was among those who shared a few words, along with Robin's wife Susan and his three children Zak, 31, Zelda, 25, and 22-year-old Cody.



There was music from Stevie Wonder during the service, which lasted around two hours, and Robin's loved ones reportedly received ribbon wristbands that read, 'Love the stillness of life'.



Following the tribute, guests went to the nearby Westin St Francis Hotel for a reception.

Billy Crystal led the tributes to late comedian Robin Williams



"The ceremony was such a beautiful tribute and celebration of Robin's life," a source told People. "There was so much joy as well as tears. He touched so many, many people's lives and brought so much happiness and light."



A family friend said that after the tribute ended, there was a feeling of peace and "really saying goodbye to Robin", who died on 11 August after a long battle with depression.