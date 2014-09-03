Zelda Williams returns to Twitter with defiant message

Zelda Williams has made a triumphant return to social media following the death of her late actor father Robin Williams.



The 25-year-old TV star had previously announced that she was taking a break from Twitter and Instagram after becoming upset by comments left on her accounts relating to her dad's passing.



Earlier this week, however, Zelda posted a simple "Thank you" on Twitter, with a link to her tumblr page.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Zelda Williams left social media to 'heal' after her father Robin's death in early August





"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself," wrote Zelda, re-quoting Harvey Fierstein, who had co-starred with Robin in 1993 family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire.



Zelda's tweet was instantly welcomed by her 228,000 followers, with supporters coming out in full force.

Kurt Cobain's daughter offers support to Zelda



"Zelda I'm so sorry for what you've had to deal with. Hope you're ok," wrote one fan, while another commented, "Thank you for coming back. Please don't let the indecent people darken the light your father brought to all of us. :)."









At the time of Robin's passing, the House of D star paid tribute to her dad by leaving an emotional message on her Instagram page, which ended with the words, "I love you. I miss you. I'll try to keep looking up. Z."



The full quote, taken from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's classic tale The Little Prince, began: "You – you alone will have the stars as no one else has them... In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing.



"And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night... You – only you – will have stars that can laugh."

VIEW GALLERY

Zelda Williams is Robin's eldest child from his second marriage to Marsha Garces Williams





The following day Zelda announced that she was retiring from social media indefinitely. While the raven-haired beauty has returned to Twitter, she has made her Instagram account private so that members of the public are unable to view her photos without her permission.



Robin, who passed away aged 63, took his own life. He was found in his San Francisco, California home by his personal assistant.



Zelda is Robin's eldest child from the actor's second marriage to Marsha Garces Williams.