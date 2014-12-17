Kim Kardashian defends cropping daughter North out of selfie

Kim Kardashian faced criticism earlier this week when she cropped her daughter North out of an Instagram picture. Now the 34-year-old has defended her editing, telling fans she was "feeling her look".



Kim shared the picture from her visit to see Disney on Ice – Let's Celebrate with her daughter, Kourtney's children Mason and Penelope, and friends. Kim pouts for the camera in the snap, in which the very edge of North's face can be seen.



The picture attracted lots of comments from fans and critics alike. "You cropped out North!!!" wrote one, while another simply commented: "So sad and vain".

Kim Kardashian was criticised for cropping daughter North out of her picture





However the mother-of-one defended the picture, tweeting: "Wait is this really news that I posted a selfie & cropped my daughter out? LOL".



"Her eyes were closed and I was feeling my look! Can I live?!?!" she wrote.



Kim had posted a number of snaps from the outing on her Twitter and Instagram pages on Sunday. While daughter North may have been cropped out of Kim's selfie, the adorable 17-month-old did star in her own picture which showed her standing turned away from the camera and clutching a Chanel handbag.



"She's ready!" wrote Kim, on a picture of the toddler that she shared with her 23.5 million Instagram followers.

Kim Kardashian shared another picture of her daughter as they went to see Disney on Ice





The queen of reality TV is obviously besotted with North, her first child with husband Kanye West, and has previously described her daughter as her "best friend".