North West plays 'peekaboo' with aunt Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian has shared a cute picture of her niece North West as they played a game of 'peekaboo'.



In the adorable photo, Kim Kardashian's daughter covers her face with both hands as she tries to hide from Khloé. The toddler looked stylish as ever in a denim shirt with stud earrings as she sat playing with her aunt.

North West played peekaboo with her aunt Khloé Kardashian





"Playing peek a boo with my boo", Khloé captioned the photo, which received over 742,000 likes on Instagram and was retweeted over 300 times.



Khloé's picture follows some touching posts that Kim Kardashian shared of the 18-month-old on Twitter on Thanksgiving.



"I'm so thankful for my best friend," wrote Kim, adding a sum showing that North plus Kim equals love.







I'm so thankful for my best friend N+K=❤️ pic.twitter.com/UuFE3DHo7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2014

Kim later added another photo of North dressed in a stylish black faux fur cape with her dog Georgia.



The Kardashian family clearly enjoyed their Thanksgiving, which was hosted by Khloé at her new home. Kim appeared to be in a reflective mood as she took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her younger sister for hosting the family's Thanksgiving celebrations.



"Happy Thanksgiving! I'm so thankful to have spent the day with my whole family over at Khloé's house today! Khloé cooked so much yummy food!"



"Thank you for starting a new tradition Khlo! Thanksgiving at Koko's", she tweeted.



Noticeably missing from the dinner was Kim's husband Kanye West, who was reportedly working in Paris over Thanksgiving. Kim has clearly missed the rapper while he's been away as she posted a message to her husband on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian shared a picture of herself with husband Kanye West on Monday

"My MCM goes to my BFF & husband! Miss you baby! #HurryHome #GoodLuckTonight," she captioned a shot of herself and Kanye.