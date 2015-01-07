Jeremy Renner shares picture of daughter Ava following split from wife

Jeremy Renner has shared an adorable picture of his daughter Ava Berlin, just days after his wife Sonni Pacheco filed for divorce. The Avengers actor predicted that the 21-month-old will be "the highlight" of his 2015 underneath the picture on WhoSay.



"It's very early to call but going on the record to predict the highlight of my year 2015!!! Just sayin… #restiscake" he wrote.

The 44-year-old is obviously taking comfort in his adorable daughter after his wife had filed for divorce after ten months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.



TMZ reports that the model is requesting spousal support, money for rent and moving expenses, and that Jeremy returns her birth certificate, social security card and passport. She also asked that the court awards them joint legal custody of their daughter, but to grant her physical custody.



While the actor hasn't yet commented on the split, he did allude to the break up in a previous post on WhoSay as he wrote: "Last look back at 2014… And I'm still standing-- Happy and healthy new year to you all. #newyear #2015".

Jeremy Renner's wife filed for divorce after ten months of marriage



Jeremy only confirmed his wedding in September when he revealed he was a married man in an interview with Capitol File. However he has been more open in speaking about his daughter, describing her as "the greatest".



"The only thing I think about when I'm not with my baby is, 'How do I get to my baby?' I need to get to her, and I'm very miserable when I don't see her," he said.



"I really love being a father. The only thing that has changed is my perspective on things. I still work, probably even more. It used to be all for myself so I'm not old and broke. All these things I still do, but I do it now for the future of my baby, and if it gets in the way of her wellbeing, then I stop."