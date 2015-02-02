Bobbi Kristina Brown recovery would be a 'miracle', says source

It will be a "miracle" if Bobbi Kristina Brown recovers after being discovered unresponsive in her bathtub on Saturday, a source has said. The 21-year-old, whose mother is the late singer Whitney Houston, has not regained consciousness since being found by her husband Nick Gordon and a friend at their home in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bobbi's father Bobby Brown has been by her bedside since she was placed in an induced coma at North Fulton Hospital, and a family source told People that losing his daughter would be "his worst nightmare".

"Losing Whitney was hard, but this is a million times worse, and to lose her in the same way would devastate him."

Bobbi Kristina Brown is in a coma after being discovered in an unresponsive state

The family source revealed that Bobbi remains on a respirator with very little brain activity. They added that while doctors say a recovery is technically possible, if it happens, it will be a miracle.

Both sides of Bobbi's family have come together and are still holding out hope for a recovery.

"Everyone is holding hands, praying, hoping for the best. Everyone knows where things are at," the source said.

While the family have not publicly commented on Bobbi's condition, her father Bobby released a statement asking for privacy.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered by her husband Nick Gordon at their home in Atlanta

"Privacy is requested in this matter. Please allow for my family to deal with this matter and give my daughter the love and support she needs at this time," he said.

Ciara is one of many stars who tweeted their support to the 21-year-old: "Prayers for Bobbi Kristina", she wrote.

Bobbi is the only daughter of I Will Always Love You Singer Whitney and R&B star Bobby. The budding singer was left her mother's entire estate after her tragic death in 2012.

Whitney was found dead on 11 February in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California and authorities later confirmed she had accidentally drowned.