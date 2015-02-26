Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright glam up for the Brits

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright enjoyed their second date night in a week at the Brits on Wednesday. The couple, who are currently planning their wedding, glammed up for the occasion in matching black ensembles.

HELLO! Online blogger Michelle looked as gorgeous as ever in a black lace dress and metallic heels, adding a splash of colour with a green handbag. Meanwhile Mark wore a Sandro motorcycle jacket with a classic white shirt and trousers.

The couple paused as they made their way into the O2 to chat to fans who had lined the red carpet.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright attended the Brit awards together

They clearly enjoyed their time at the annual music awards, with Mark retweeting a "#thebrits2015 selfie" from their table, where they were joined by TV presenter Sarah Jane Crawford.

Michelle and Mark's outing came just days after they attended the Fashion for Relief event in London together. The actress also enjoyed her first visit to London Fashion Week, writing on her HELLO! Online blog that she loved the experience and was inspired by the shows she went to.

The loved-up pair are just months away from their wedding, and it appears that most of the details have been taken care of.

Michelle has revealed she will change her name to Wright when she's married

Michelle's wedding dress is being cutom made after she couldn't find one that fitted the bill. The bride-to-be has also revealed that she plans to change her name to Wright – although she will continue to be known as Michelle Keegan in her professional life.

If anything former TOWIE star Mark is the one suffering from nerves, especially when it comes to the first dance. Michelle shared a sweet video of them practising their Cha Cha Cha, telling fans, "He just can't let it GO!!! , #Hekeeeeeepsdancing #help."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Mark confessed that his recent Strictly success hasn't lessened his fears about the first dance.

"Actually it's even worse as people are now thinking, 'Oh, he's going to be well good'," he revealed. "Everyone has high expectations now but it shouldn't be a show dance. I want the music to come on, and it to be just Michelle and me."