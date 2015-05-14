Juliette Lewis flaunts toned torso at 41

Juliette Lewis has floored fans with a new photo on Instagram, in which the actress has showed off her washboard abs and toned torso. At 41, Juliette has defied her years and is still looking as young as her Cape Fear days.

Her role in the 1991 Martin Scorsese thriller won Juliette two nominations, one for an Academy Award and the other for a Golden Globe, for Best Supporting Actress.

In her new Instagram photo posted decades later, Juliette won praise from her social media followers and fans for her enviable figure.

Gettin closer to my goal of "light weight body builder"!! Haha. @barrysbootcamp 💪💪⚡️⚡️ A photo posted by Juliette Lewis (@juliettelewis) on May 13, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT

"Gettin closer to my goal of "light weight body builder"!! Haha. @barrysbootcamp," Juliette joked in her caption, alongside emoticons of a flexed muscley arm.

One fan wrote "Tough girl! Strong woman!" while another simple commented "Wow".

The brunette beauty was pictured striking an impressive pose in front of a gym mirror, wearing a little blue crop top and brightly patterned coloured leggings.

Juliette Lewis is set to star in Jem and the Holograms later this year

Juliette's post came just a few hours after she confirmed that she is joining the cast of Jem and the Holograms, a musical fantasy drama film based loosely on the 1980s TV series of the same name.

Juliette will play Erica Raymond in the film that is set to be released in October of this year.

Apart from her on-screen appearances, the California-born star also launched a career as a musician and lead singer of band Juliette and the Licks in 2003. The rocker fronted the band until 2009 when she embarked on a solo career and released the album entitled Terra Incognita.

The actress has had a colourful past. Juliette dropped out of high school and went on to date Brad Pitt when she was 17 for three years. While in her twenties, Juliette was admitted into rehab for drug addiction.

She later married professional skateboarder Steve Berra in 1999 but the couple divorced in 2003.