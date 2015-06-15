David Beckham visits Cambodia with UNICEF

David Beckham has travelled to Cambodia with Unicef to see how the charity is helping children who have endured physical and emotional abuse. The charity ambassador shared pictures from the trip with his 7.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, and said the visit had been "amazing".

"Today's amazing visit with @unicef to meet children affected by violence," David wrote. "Violence against any child is unacceptable. Children should never be in danger…great to see @unicef work & the smiles on these children's faces…"

The sweet photo showed David smiling as he sits among a group of children wearing paper mache animal hats. The 40-year-old wore a Unicef t-shirt and happily showed the group some of the photos he has taken on his camera.

David's visit comes a day after his trip to Angkor Wat on Sunday. The dad-of-four described the temple as "beautiful" in another Instagram photo of himself in high spirits as he stood in front of the landmark.

"Amazing day in Cambodia visiting the Angkor Wat temple … One of the most beautiful places in the world…" he captioned the picture.

David has been a goodwill ambassador for Unicef for ten years, and said of his visit: "I am here in Cambodia to meet children who have experienced violence, hear their stories and see what Unicef and its partners are doing to keep these children safe. It is shocking that every five minutes a child dies because of violence somewhere in the world. This has to stop."

The former England footballer's visit to Cambodia follows the launch of his charity campaign, 7: The David Beckham Unicef Fund, in February. David's campaign will operate across seven countries and deliver results for children, whether in education, water and sanitation, health care or social protection.

"Since retiring I have more time and I want to do so much more," David said in a statement announcing the campaign. "This is me stepping up my support – because I can, because I want to, because the outcome will help change the lives of millions of children.

"Everything I have done, my football career, my family, has led to this point – this is the moment for me to do what I can to help children in every corner of the world. This is something I want my own children to be proud of."