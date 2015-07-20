Demi Moore 'in shock' after man drowns in her pool

Demi Moore is in "absolute shock" after a 21-year-old man accidentally drowned in her swimming pool. Demi nor her daughters were at home at the time of the tragedy, and the man was not a relative.



"I am in absolute shock," the actress said in a statement. "I was out of the country travelling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news."



She added that the death, which occurred at a party held by her assistant, was an "unthinkable tragedy, and my heart goes out to this young man's family and friends".



A man tragically drowned in Demi's pool on Sunday



The young man, named in reports as Edenilson Steven Valle, was discovered in the backyard pool of a Los Angeles home owned by the actress at 5.30am (1.30pm UK time) on Sunday.



Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the man who died did not know how to swim, and it appears he slipped and fell into the pool.

when you can't be with the papa.... #freeslw #POOLPARTY #mymomsbodtho Una foto publicada por tallulah (@buuski) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 3:27 PDT

Demi recently appeared in a pool shot in a picture posted on Instagram by her daughter Tallulah Willis, which may well be the pool at the house she bought together with her former husband Ashton Kutcher and where the tragedy took place.



Wearing a bikini, her iconic mane flowing down her back, the screen beauty posed alongside her daughters Tallulah, 21, and Scout, 23.



The picture appeared to have been taken on Father's Day as her caption read: "When you can't be with papa." While her action star father Bruce Willis was in her thoughts, the main focus of the post was her mother as she had added the hashtag: #mymumsbodtho.