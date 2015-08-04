Cilla Black's cause of death revealed

As local police and her family previously suspected, Cilla Black died of natural causes. A new report from the coroner has revealed that the TV presenter passed away after falling in her Spanish home.

The 72-year-old was sunbathing on the balcony adjoining her bedroom when she fell and hit her head, leaving her unconscious. She then suffered a stroke and died.

A statement from the Black family has said that Cilla's body can now be returned home as soon as possible for her funeral.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Cilla Black suffered a fall and subsequently a stroke

"We are devastated by the sad loss of our mother, but have been deeply touched by all the kind messages of support from her friends, fans, the public and media," Cilla's three sons Robert, Ben and Jack wrote.

"We would like to thank everyone, especially the people of Liverpool. The tributes and condolences have really helped us through these difficult times.

"The Spanish authorities have now told us we are able to bring Mum home, which we hope to do as quickly as possible.

"We would also like to thank all those involved for their assistance with this matter. We respectfully request for our continued privacy to grieve."

VIEW GALLERY

The 72-year-old was on holiday in Spain with her eldest son Robert

Cilla was holidaying near Marbella, Spain with her eldest son Robert when she passed away. The Anyone Who Had a Heart singer died on Saturday afternoon, just a couple of days after arriving in the sunny country.

According to the Mirror, Robert was forced to check on his mother after she failed to rise from a nap. He is said to have forced the door open to Cilla's room, where he found his mum lying outside on the sun terrace. Cilla had sadly passed away by the time paramedics arrived.

A source added at the time: "The main theory right now is that she had a dizzy turn after going from an air-conditioned room into the midday heat and losing her balance. The marks she's got are consistent with a fall where she's put up an arm as a defence mechanism."