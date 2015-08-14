Cilla Black's inquest due to take place in Liverpool

The inquest into Cilla Black's death will take place in Liverpool on Friday afternoon. The investigation was originally set to take place on Thursday, but was postponed just an hour before it was due to start after it emerged that the star's body wasn't in the city.

For an inquest to take place, the body of the deceased must be in the same city or county as the court where it is being held – in this case Liverpool Coroner's Court in Cilla's hometown. No witnesses are scheduled to be called for the inquest, but a coroner's officer is expected to give details about the star's death before coroner Andre Rebello records his verdict.

Cilla Black's inquest will take place on Friday

Cilla passed away on Saturday 1 August while she was on holiday in Spain. A coroner's report found that the 72-year-old died of natural causes after falling in her home and consequently suffering a stroke.

She was found a few hours later by her eldest son Robert, who was on holiday with his mum in the villa near Marbella.

In the wake of her death Cilla's sons Robert, Ben and Jack all gathered in Spain to organise their mother's repatriation, and released a statement saying: "We are devastated by the sad loss of our mother, but have been deeply touched by all the kind messages of support from her friends, fans, the public and media."

The singer was on holiday with her son Robert when she died

The inquest into Cilla's death comes less than a week before her funeral, which is due to take place at St Mary's Church, Woolton in Liverpool on Thursday 20 August. The church was a special place for Cilla as it was where she married her beloved husband Bobby Willis in 1969.

After the service she will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her parents at nearby Allerton cemetery.